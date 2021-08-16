Kim K Had An ~Interesting~ Response To Tristan's IG About "Changing"

If Khloé Kardashian is the queen of cryptic quotes, her ex, Tristan Thompson, just might be the king. The NBA star took to Instagram on Aug 14 to share a message about embracing change. While he didn’t say exactly what change he was referencing, he saw a show of support in the comments — including one from Kim Kardashian. She responded to Tristan Thompson's Instagram about “changing,” so it seems they’re still friends despite all the drama in his relationship with Khloé Kardashian recently.

Thompson’s cryptic message was short, but said a lot in a few words. “Some people will judge you for changing,” he captioned his post. “Some people will celebrate you for growing. Choose your circle wisely.”

There has been a lot of change in Thompson’s life as of late. For starters, he was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Sacramento Kings in early August, so he’s making the move back across the country. He also underwent a very public breakup with Khloé in June. However, despite the breakup, Kim is still out here publicly supporting Thompson.

Kim took to the comments section and called Thompson a "Jamaican Canadian prophet." (Thompson was born in Brampton, Canada, FYI.)

Khloé and Thompson have shared an on-again, off-again relationship for years, but their most recent breakup seems to be the final nail in the coffin. The pair split amid new infidelity rumors and reports surfaced claiming Khloé felt she’d given her ex too many chances.

However, each time Khloé and Thompson split, they make a point to co-parent their daughter, True Thompson. This probably contributes to the fact the KarJenner family is so keen on staying friends with Thompson through thick and thin. After Khloé and Thompson split in February 2019, Kim was spotted having dinner with him in NYC seven months later.

This time around, Kim is clearly on good terms with Thompson once again. After all, Khloé and Thompson are still co-parenting True together, and there doesn’t seem to be bad blood. It might seem weird for the KarJenner sisters to keep Thompson in their good graces, but at the end of the day, he’s family.