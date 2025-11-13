Kim Kardashian is always going to make good reality TV, even if some of her family members try to stop her. On the Nov. 13 episode of The Kardashians, Kim detailed how a couple of very memorable fights were nearly removed from the final edit due to requests from her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian. Despite Kris and Kourtney’s concerns, the altercations made it to air, and became some of the show’s biggest moments.

As Kim reflected on the past two decades of her reality TV career, she called out a few contentious bits of family drama that not everyone wanted to air out to the whole world. “Do you wanna know some of the worst producers on reality TV? Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner,” Kim said.

She explained that Kris was against Kim and Kourtney’s infamous brawl being included in the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “My mom wanted our physical fight out years ago,” Kim said, referring to when she and Kourtney exchanged blows after Kim criticized her older sister’s work ethic.

More recently, Kim revealed that Kourtney attempted to get their heated fight from The Kardashians Season 3 removed from the final edit. “Kourtney wanted the whole Dolce thing out,” Kim said. She’s referring to Kourtney’s memorable feud with Kim that sprung from a perceived slight due to an ill-timed Dolce & Gabbana collaboration.

Kim insinuated that she fought to have both of those intense family battles included on the show, and she’s glad they were. “Wouldn’t that have been a tragedy in reality TV?” Kim mused. “They can’t watch themselves from a distance and see what’s like, ‘Oh, I think the viewer would like that.’ Don’t we want to see all the craziness and all the drama? Like, of course! That’s what good TV is.”