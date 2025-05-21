Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian shared some hot takes about the school system during an episode of the Khloé In Wonder Land podcast, which they recorded on May 5. During their conversation, they discussed Kourtney’s tendency to “go against the grain,” but the sisters came to an agreement on one parenthood topic: how “dated” it feels to send kids to school.

This conversation began when the sisters reflected on how Kim and Khloé sometimes “gang up” on Kourtney. According to the Lemme founder, that pattern started “once I started therapy, and once I ... started challenging the ways that we did things, sometimes the way that we just all function.”

Khloé admitted that she thinks they are “still sometimes” in that “era” of Kim and Khloé uniting against Kourtney. “Well, I feel like I love to just go against the grain, I think,” Kourtney said.

Khloé then questioned her motive: “Do you do that because you really care, or are you just determined to go against the grain?” Kourtney replied, “No, I think living authentically is not conforming to whatever it is ... Like I do it with everything, it’s not about our family. Let’s say the school system. I’ll think, ‘Why do kids f*cking go to school?’ Truly. It’s so dated.”

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Disney Television/Shutterstock

Kourtney added that she’s open to switching to homeschooling, especially since her children seem interested. According to her, they constantly send her videos of “successful people” who were homeschooled. “And then I’m like, ‘What’s the goal here? You want to do homeschool? Let’s do it!’” she explained.

“Oh, I’m such a homeschool person,” Khloé told her sister. “So don’t even get me going.”

Khloé has previously taken a stance on homeschooling. Back in 2021, she opened up about her never feeling “comfortable” at school. “I kept getting questioned if I was really related to my sisters, because I look so differently, I just kept getting it,” she said on the podcast Role Model with Leomie Anderson.

At the time, her parents were not on board with homeschooling. “We lived in Hidden Hills, and I ended up finding this school. It was a homeschool called the Alexandria Academy. I have no idea how I found it, and I ended up enrolling myself,” she recalled. “I forged my parents’ names ... When my dad found out, he was really pissed off to say the least.”

However, she was allowed to continue with homeschooling as long as her grades did not drop. But the “one-on-one focus” ended up helping her. “I did what I had to do and I actually thrived, and I graduated with honors, and I graduated early,” she said.