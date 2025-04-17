Khloé Kardashian’s kids get to go to some of the most over-the-top parties ever, but there’s one relatively common childhood celebration where the famous mom draws the line. Khloé revealed that she does not allow her daughter True, 7, or her son Tatum, 2, to attend sleepovers. And she explained why a TV fixation of hers led to this “strict” parenting rule.

“I don’t let my kids sleep anywhere,” Khloé said on her April 17 Khloe in Wonderland podcast episode. “I’m very strict about it. Times are different, so I won’t let my daughter, or my son whose 2 ½... They’re not allowed to have sleepovers just because I think too much. I watch too much Dateline.”

Khloé’s close and watchful eye over her two children has been well-documented in recent seasons of her reality show The Kardashians, even causing a particularly brutal fight among her family. During an Aspen getaway last season, Khloé’s sister Kim and her mom Kris Jenner criticized her for calling to check in with her kids too often during the vacation. “This is why I don’t like to leave the gates because I just feel like I get attacked every second of it, just immediately,” Khloé said during the argument.

More recently, the disagreement was resurfaced in the latest season of the show, with Khloé calling Kim a “hypocrite” after she spent a large part of a family RV trip FaceTiming her daughter North West.

“Like, seriously. You’re the one that not even a year ago is fighting with me for saying goodnight to my child, and you are on the phone with North for a couple hours,” Khloé said.

Clearly, the Kardashian clan isn’t afraid to butt heads over their parenting styles, but when it comes to what works for her kids, Khloé is sticking to her rules.