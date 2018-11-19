The newest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians showed viewers, at long last, exactly what was going on in the delivery room when Khloé Kardashian gave birth to True Thompson. As she does every KUWTK Sunday, Khloé was active on social media while the episode aired. And Khloé Kardashian's family photo after giving birth is — and she agrees with all of us on this one — the most awkward photo on the planet.

On Nov. 18, Khloé posted a bunch of photos from her delivery room in Cleveland from back in April when True was born. One shows her holding True for the first time, another shows Khloé's best friend, Malika Haqq, holding little True, and there's also a shot of Kris Jenner holding True while sitting in a rocking chair in the hospital room. The most awkward photo of all, however, showed Khloé, Tristan Thompson, Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Malika, and more posing for a family photo in the hospital room. Thompson is standing behind Kim and Kourtney in the shot, and the looks on Kim, Kourtney, and Kris' faces pretty much say, "Holy sh*t, this is so uncomfortable, plz make this stop."

Khloé is smiling big in the photo, but it's hilariously awkward as well.

Khloé said in the caption of the photo on her Instagram story, "This is one of the most awkward photos I have seen in a long time. You can feel the tension lol but it makes me laugh for some reason."

"I am definitely one of those people that when I'm uncomfortable I nervously laugh," she added. "Welcome to my labor lol." Now we know why she was smiling so hard in the photo. Khloé also posted more photos of her and True in the delivery room that are mercifully less awkward.

Khloé maintained a positive outlook during the episode, deciding to put her issues with Tristan Thompson on the back-burner and focus on having as happy and magical of a delivery process as possible. True was going to be born into a peaceful room, do you hear me?!

“It’s important for me to stick to my birthing plan, because this is something that I’ve waited for my entire life,” Khloé said in a solo shot in Sunday's episode. “I don’t want to take away anything from this moment. I’ve always been a big believer of don’t make permanent decisions off of temporary emotions. I want Tristan here with me, I want to experience this magical moment.”

She continued,

I want this for me and my daughter, and for him, at the end of the day. I’m mature enough to say that. I’m mature enough to put personal feelings aside. Me and Tristan will deal with him and I at a later time, when this isn’t affecting our child.

Kim Kardashian felt much differently in the episode. Every time Thompson wasn't looking, Kim would make faces at him signifying how pissed she was below the surface. Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé kept their feelings toward Thompson to themselves during the birth, however, because it's what Khloé wanted.

“The vibe in the room is calm. I thought there would be way more tension,” Kim said during the episode. “As much as I want to go off, I just don’t think it’s the time. So I’m going to keep it cute. I don’t have to have a lot of interaction, I just have to be there for her.”

Much, much more drama went down during the episode following True's birth. While Khloé was still in the hospital, she wanted everyone to leave her alone and stop texting her about the baby and Thompson's infidelity while she spent her first days with her daughter. We all know by now that Khloé and Tristan are still together and trying to make their relationship work for the sake of their daughter, but oh boy, was this episode awkward.