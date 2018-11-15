Keeping Up With The Kardashians has finally reached the point in its fifteenth season where viewers are seeing what happened behind the scenes when news of Tristan Thompson's infidelity came out and Khloé Kardashian gave birth to True. In a clip from an upcoming episode of KUWTK airing on Sunday, Nov. 18, fans see Kardashian in the hospital following giving birth to her daughter, and the video of Khloé Kardashian asking people to "leave me alone" in the aftermath of all of the intense drama is pretty sad.

Kardashian isn't crying in the video, rather she seems annoyed and is really just trying to maintain her patience while she waits to have some privacy. It's a fair state to be in, given all of the chaos of that week. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian are in the hospital room in Cleveland with her when Kourtney asks if Khloé is feeling overwhelmed. I'm sure the rumors of Thompson's infidelity followed by her going into labor was a lot for the new mom to be expected to respond to. Giving birth takes a heavy toll on a woman's body, without the added stress about the state of her relationships at the time.

At the start of the video, one of the family's assistants and Kourtney ask if Khloé would be too overwhelmed if they went back to L.A. for a few days, then came back the following Monday. She says it'll be fine for them to come back, but she's itching to get out of the hospital. She checks her phone and Kourtney asks if her phone is blowing up with texts. "Too many people," Khloé responds.

"But writing about both things," she adds, revealing that people are prying into her personal life more than she liked at that moment. "It's, like, shut up," she continues, "I don't have the energy for that right now. Everyone leave me alone."

Khloé seems less angry than she seems exhausted — which, like, fair. She literally found out her boyfriend was cheating on her and gave birth to her first child in the same week.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Kourtney tries to look at things from another angle, saying people are probably just reaching out to show their support. "And I appreciate that, I do," Khloé says back, adding, "It's also, everyone has their own sh*t that I know nothing about, and mine is thrown on the public of everything and it's just a lot harder to filter through stuff when it's this public and when I gave birth the following day. It's just too much."

All of what she's saying is pretty damn fair. If I had gone through what she went through that week, I would block every single phone number in my phone with the exception of my mom and best friends, and I'd peace out from the world for a little bit. And by a little bit, I mean a hell of a long time. I don't know how Khloé is so composed in this video. Maybe when the cameras were off, things were much different.