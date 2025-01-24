North West is following in her father’s hip-hop footsteps, but with her own cultural twist. The 11-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance on FKA twigs’ new album Eusexua. And for her feature, she brought back her North-chan persona, whom she first debuted on her dad’s last record.

On twigs’ new song “Childlike Things,” North raps her entire verse in Japanese. Here’s the English translation of North’s rap break:

Hello, my name is North-chan / From California to Tokyo / Jesus, the King / Praise the Lord / Jesus is the one and only true God (You need to know)

The first line mirrors North’s previous Japanese feature. She also politely introduced herself as North-chan on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s song “Bomb,” from their 2024 joint album Vultures 2. North appeared on the track and in its video alongside her younger sister Chicago West, although Chi performed her part in English.

North made her rap debut back in early 2024, when she was featured on Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign’s single “Talking / Once Again.” The song earned a spot on the Billboard Hot 100, making North one of the youngest charting musical artists.

The eldest Kardashian-West child is currently working on her debut album with help from her father. North announced the project in March 2024, revealing it will be titled Elementary School Dropout. The name is, of course, a play on Kanye’s breakthrough 2004 album, The College Dropout.

On Jan. 21, Kanye shared some insight into how the recording process with North has been going, uploading a few clips that previewed beats and lyrics for the album, along with potential album art drawn by North.

“This little girl made me love music again,” Kanye gushed under a photo of North from their recording sessions. “She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY.”