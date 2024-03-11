North West is ready to follow in her father’s musical footsteps. The eldest daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian recently announced she’s working on her debut album, and revealed its referential title. At just 10 years old, West has already topped the charts as a featured artist on her father’s releases, so her foray into becoming a solo artist isn’t all too surprising.

West made her big announcement at a listening party for her dad’s upcoming album Vultures 2 on March 10. “I’ve been working on an album,” West told the crowd after taking the stage. She revealed the record will be titled Elementary School Dropout, a nod to her father’s 2004 debut album The College Dropout.

It also seems like the album title Elementary School Dropout goes a bit deeper than just being a reference. Kanye West has been increasingly vocal in his opposition to the school his children with Kardashian are attending. It sounds like the rapper may be once again expressing his wishes for his children’s education North’s album title.

West didn’t share any more details about her musical debut, but with her dad supporting her, it’s likely the album could drop relatively soon.

The announcement came about a month after West made her rapping debut on the Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign collab “Talking.” The track managed to snag a spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, confirming West’s debut was a success. In her feature, West introduced her rap alter-ego, referring to herself as Miss Westie. “It’s your bestie. Miss, Miss Westie. Don't try to test me, it's gonna get messy. It's gonna get messy. Just, just bless me,” she sang.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

It seems likely that Miss Westie’s album will continue her foray into rap, the genre her father is best known for. Although, she does have some other musical influences in her family — never forget Kim Kardashian’s pop single “Jam (Turn It Up)” or Kylie Jenner’s surprise singing success with “Rise and Shine.” Not to mention, she could be picking up some punk-rock expertise from her uncle Travis Barker.