Gen Z had a good run, but a new generation of memes and slang has started to take over the internet. That’s right — Gen Alpha is on the rise, and one of the queens of the age group just proved the popularity of the new culture with a birthday present that might have some older people confused. North West dropped an estimated $20,000 on a custom necklace for her mom Kim Kardashian’s birthday gift, and she had it engraved with the phrase “Skibidi Toilet.”

Kim showed off the necklace on her Instagram Stories during her 44th birthday on Oct. 21. "North got me this diamond necklace that says ‘Skibidi Toilet.’ Wow," Kim said in the video. "Because you love Skibidi Toilet," North said. "I do? I do?" Kim responded, prompting North to affirm her statement: "Yeah!" She also revealed the other side of the necklace was engraved with, “Love, North.”

A jewelry expert told People that the gold-plated piece was likely worth an estimated $15k-$20k.

If you haven’t spent much time around Gen Alpha, you might be confused by the term. Skibidi Toilet is an absurdist web series that began in 2023 and has become massively popular among the generation of kids born after 2010. It’s been credited as the first and most prominent example of Gen Alpha’s impact on internet culture, with several fans of the web series turning “skibidi” into an IRL slang term (although it doesn’t have a clear definition).

The popularity of the Skibidi Toilet series highlights Gen Alpha’s affinity for nonsensical, post-verbal chaos. The YouTube show follows a race of toilets with human heads — the Skibidi Toilets — in their never-ending battle against humanoid figures with various audio-visual devices in place of their heads — the Speakermen. And yes, there are already talks about developing the shorts into a feature film franchise.

At 11 years old, North is clearly tuned in to all things Skibidi Toilet, and she’s making sure her mom is well-versed on all the latest Gen Alpha slang as well.