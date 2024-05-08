Khloé Kardashian has a few nicknames for her 1-year-old son, Tatum. There’s “mini Robert” and “baby Rob” — both connections to her brother, Rob Kardashian. She’s always been open about how much her child resembles her younger sibling. But now, she’s revealed just how deep her awe of their similarities has gone. Recently, Khloé revealed she made her ex Tristan Thompson take three paternity tests to confirm he was their son’s father... and not Rob himself.

On May 7, Khloé talked about this situation — which could double as a dramatic plot of a Kardashians episode — on the SHE MD podcast. “My son looks just like my brother, and my brother’s one of my favorite people,” Khloé said, adding that Tatum also has her late dad’s sarcastic sense of humor. “There’s glimmers of my dad in Tatum. I’m like, this is so freaking weird.”

Khloé and Dr. Aliabadi, one of the podcast’s host, then agreed that Tatum looks more like Rob than her, and that realization had her questioning his paternity. “Tatum was an IVF baby or surrogate baby, I was like: ‘Rob, have you ever donated sperm anywhere?’ I made Tristan do three DNA tests for Tatum, he was so offended,” she said.

Steven Lawton/WireImage/Getty Images

During the paternity process, Khloé said her doctor was stunned that she kept requesting DNA tests for her son — especially considering Tristan was already confirmed to be Tatum’s dad. She eventually accepted the Kardashians’ genes worked overtime on Tatum, but joked that sort of accidental switch-up “would not surprise me, but would be so disgusting.”

Elsewhere, Khloé gave Tristan his flowers for being an “incredible father” to their children. (The two, who called it quits in December 2019 after his cheating scandal, also share 6-year-old daughter True Thompson together.) She said, “I don’t want this to be a bashing thing. [Tristan] made a mistake, but he’s the nicest guy. And we get along so well now. We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids.”

Well, it seems this paternity saga has an oddly sweet ending.