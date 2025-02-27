The Kardashians Bleeped Out Kim's NSFW Sex Confession

Kim Kardashian got candid about her sex life on The Kardashians... only for her NSFW sex confession to be bleeped out on the show. During a Feb. 27 episode, Kim started to reveal some intimate details before the sounds of animals — specifically monkeys and chickens — drowned her out.

“Do you guys know that…” Kim began before the censors kicked in, per E!. Apparently, Kim does “not necessarily” have a preference when it comes to whatever exactly she was describing, but added that her current approach feels “healthy” to her.

Her family had plenty of thoughts on Kim’s intimate reveal. In a confessional, Khloé Kardashian said, “That’s crazy.” Meanwhile, Kris Jenner said that it “sucks” to hear those kinds of details from her daughter. “Wait, no pun intended,” Jenner added, seemingly hinting at what Kim’s TMI confession could have been.

The conversation started after Kim’s friend Zoe Winkler told the family that she has “never tasted” something before — what exactly that something is was censored by a dog’s bark. “I don't think you're missing anything in life,” Khloé told Winkler, adding that it is not exactly a “bucket list” experience.

“They don't really care what you do with it, but it’s not the most attractive to spit it out,” Khloé added. “I try not to. You just want to get it over with.”

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Despite the strategically placed animal noises, all signs point to the family discussing oral sex. It isn’t the first time that the show has ventured into that territory.

In a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian shared that a doctor had suggested that she drink her husband Travis Barker’s semen to aid their fertility journey. “I can't remember what he said, if it was low or high,” Kourtney said at the time. “He told me that the thing that would help [my thyroid] was drinking [Barker’s] c*m like four times a week.” At the time, Barker chimed in, “I love this doctor.”