The Kar-Jenners have had their fair share of brawls on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. There’s Kim and Kourtney’s infamous fist fight, the random scuffle between Kendall and Kylie in the backseat of a car — the list is endless. However, none of those moments can top 2008’s Bentley fiasco, where Kim tried to hit Khloé with her bag. Now, 16 years later, it seems the sisters are down to recreate that iconic argument.

On May 1, Khloé retweeted the scene of the fight on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying, “I wish she would try this now @KimKardashian.” So, here’s a quick refresher: In the Season 2 episode, Kim went to pick up her new Bentley. Khloé and Kourtney tagged along with her, and later had an argument with one of the car dealers. Later that night, the two sisters told Rob about the incident and claimed Kim was “too worried about her car” to defend them. Kim, who came over to rectify the situation, walked into the room to talk; however, Khloé tried to close the door in her face.

Kim pushed her way in, swung her bag — a Louis Vuitton Mizi Vienna, to be exact — at Khloé, and yelled: “Don’t be f*cking rude!” From the barrage of insults to Kim failing to hit her younger sister with her purse twice, the ~melodrama~ of this moment became iconic on social media.

Kim came across Khloé’s recent tweet and met her with the same energy. “Baby be careful what you wish for…my bag is much bigger today than it was 16 years ago,” she replied. Khloé seemed unfazed by the warning, responding: “Damn, I love it when you talk to me like this. Made me a little excited. I love when you stunt on me. Squealing but remember Khlomoney is still in this body.”

She continued, adding that she doesn’t mind bringing her alter-ego out of retirement. “I just had to put her to sleep for a few years but she can and will be woken up. I’ll see you and your big a*s bag soon.”

Well, it’s time for Kim to find her vintage purse.