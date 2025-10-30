Kim Kardashian Says The Moon Landing Didn't Happen: "It Was Fake"

As someone who’s been the subject of her own fair share of outlandish speculation, Kim Kardashian recently revealed she’s not immune to conspiracy theories herself. In fact, she’s a strong believer in what is probably the biggest conspiracy theory of all. The reality star is convinced that the 1969 moon landing didn’t really happen.

Kardashian confessed to researching the long-standing belief that NASA’s Apollo 11 flight to the moon did not really happen, and she was swayed. A main piece of evidence she pointed to is astronaut Buzz Aldrin’s recent statements. "This girl says, 'What was the scariest moment?' And [Aldrin] goes, 'There was no scary moment, cause it didn’t happen. It could've been scary, but it wasn't, cause it didn't happen,'" Kardashian said on the Oct. 30 episode of The Kardashians, claiming that because Aldrin has "gotten old" he’s letting the truth slip out more.

"I’ve seen a few videos [of] Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews," Kardashian said. When asked to state whether she thinks the Apollo 11 crew set foot on the moon, the reality star was blunt: “I don’t think we did. I think it was fake.”

Hulu

Kardashian then launched into a list of reasons why she is now a moon hoax truther: "Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn't happen? There's no gravity on the moon — why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon [have] a different [foot]print than the photos. Why are there no stars?"

She concluded by admitting that she knows people will think she’s “crazy” for buying into this conspiracy theory, but she’s well beyond the point of caring about that. “They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what,” Kardashian said. “But like, go to TikTok. See for yourself.”