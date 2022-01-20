Is Kim A Caption Genius? Her New Bikini Pic Has Fans Drawing Up Pete Theories

Kim Kardashian looks like she had the best time with Pete Davidson on their trip to the Bahamas. Weeks after the couple returned from their vacation on Jan. 6, the reality star continues to share photos on Instagram of their romantic getaway. On Wednesday, Jan. 19, she posted a series of pictures of her relaxing on the beach while wearing a black bikini and a baseball cap. While fans couldn’t help but swoon over the shots, what really got them talking was her caption. Some think it includes a subtle nod to Davidson.

“Beach 🅿️arty,” Kardashian captioned her latest Instagram, which shows her posing seductively in various photos on the beach. Because she used the “🅿️” emoji, fans are convinced she included that as a reference to Davidson. Her followers commented things like “PETE party,” “Great shots Pete 🙌,” and “🅿️ for Pete? 🙊.” This comes just days after fans theorized Davidson took Kardashian’s bikini photos from her Jan. 17 Instagram.

According to People, the couple was spotted enjoying a boat trip in the Bahamas on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Paparazzi photos surfaced of them with huge smiles on their faces as they arrived at the dock. During their date, Kardashian wore black jeans and a black top with a plunging neckline, while Davidson wore a beige sweatshirt and matching shorts with a navy jacket.

While Kardashian’s caption could have totally been a nod to her new boyfriend, who she reportedly started dating in October 2021 following her appearance on SNL, the use of the “🅿️” emoji could have also meant something totally different.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Complex, people have been using the blue letter “P” emoji to mean positivity. For example, just days before dropping his DS4EVER album on Jan. 7, rapper Gunna told fans on Twitter he’s “Pushin 🅿️💙.” The star later gave more context about what the phrase means, tweeting, “Jumping in a person’s beef or situation when you don’t know what’s going on is not P,” making fans believe it’s supposed to be a term of positivity. Complex also reported Gunna has used “P” to mean “paper” and “player.”

When DS4EVER finally dropped, fans discovered the phrase also serves as the title of one of his songs on the record, “pushin P.” Following his album release, Gunna also put the “🅿️” emoji on merchandise that he’s selling on his website.

While we may not know why Kardashian used the “🅿️” in her latest Instagram, one thing we do know is she can’t stop reminiscing about her vacation to the Bahamas with Davidson.