Kim Apologized To Her Fam For Kanye's Behavior When They Were Together

In the May 26 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kim Kardashian issued an apology to her family for the way her estranged husband, Kanye West, treated them during the course of their relationship. The conversation happened over dinner with Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall and Kris Jenner, plus Corey Gamble (Kris’ boyfriend) and Travis Barker (Kourtney’s husband). While discussing Kravis’ efforts to expand their family, Kris told Kim she received a text about her from a “friend.” Kim said she received the same message, but didn’t reveal who it was from.

“Well... very classy,” Kim said. “Kanye’s coming out with a new rap song.” Kendall then asked, “What does that mean?” to which Kim replied, “That means he’s talking mad sh*t about me and probably saying whatever.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

“Most men are not trashing the mother of their kids like that publicly,” Khloé said, adding that everyone in the room should act like the “bigger person.” She said, “We don’t have to sit here and throw stones back. We take it on the chin.”

“You’re the mother of his kids and have done nothing but be great to him,” Kris told Kim.

Kim agreed she would never “stoop” to Kanye’s level. “I think that I will never stop being me,” she said. “All I can do is how I react to something. I can’t control how he treats me or how he’s always treated you guys.” She continued, “I protected that for so long, but I said I will never let that happen to you guys again.”

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

In a confessional, Kim said she “recognizes” the “impact” her relationship with Kanye has had on her family. “I’ve never had the opportunity to just say, ‘I’m sorry, guys,’” she said.

According to Page Six, in July 2020, Kanye posted a series of controversial tweets in which he claimed he wanted to divorce Kim, and that the Kardashians attempted to place him in involuntary hold because of mental health concerns. He also referred to Kris as “Kris Jong-Un” and accused her of white supremacy.

Kim reportedly filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 and reportedly began dating Pete Davidson that October. While Kanye has made it clear that he isn’t a fan of Kim’s new relationship, it seems Kim hasn’t let the negativity get to her head.