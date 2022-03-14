Anyone know if they sell bibs with skulls and crossbones on them? Asking for a friend, aka Kravis. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker want a baby together, according to the new Kardashians Hulu trailer, and I’ve never been more excited about someone’s maybe-future-pregnancy.

ICYMI: In the trailer for Season 1, which dropped on March 14, Kourtney said in a voiceover, “Travis and I want to have a baby.” (Ahem, can’t get much clearer than that!) The video also showed Kourtney and Travis at a doctor’s office, and through a closed door, the doctor was overheard saying, “Put the sample in this cup.” Kourtney responded, “We’ll take our mics off. You don’t get the audio.” 👀

Since the trailer aired, Kravis has not revealed any more info on their parental hopes, and it sounds like fans will have to wait to watch the show for details. (Kudos, Kris.) Even when Kourtney posted the trailer clip on IG on March 14, she alluded to the fact that the she didn’t feel comfortable sharing this baby conversation with the world just yet. She captioned the video, “(might delete later) @KardashiansHulu premieres in 1 month #thekardashians.” TBH, I have a feeling her contract with Hulu might be part of the reason this video stays up.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney has opened up about wanting another baby. Back in 2018, Keeping Up With The Kardashians chronicled a piece of Kourtney’s fertility journey when she froze her eggs “for safety.” She compared it to having “insurance” for the future. When Kim Kardashian suggested that Kourtney keep it simple(ish) and have another baby with Scott Disick, she responded, “I don't need a baby to have a baby, I already have three kids. I'm saying if I am, like, in love, and the person wants to have a kids...”

Little did she know that four years later Kravis would be the couple of our dreams. When she froze her eggs (a process that involves a lot of hormone shots), Kourtney explained, “I hope that going through all of this is worth it.”

Fingers crossed that it was, and Kravis gets the punk-rock baby of their dreams.