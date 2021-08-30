Khloé Hit Back At Trolls Spreading Rumors After Partying With Tristan

Khloé Kardashian has had enough of internet trolls. On Saturday, Aug. 28, the star slammed haters for spreading lies about her online. “HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on,” she tweeted. “The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe.” Although she didn’t specify which rumors she was referring to, her posts arrived shortly after she was spotted at a party in West Hollywood with Tristan Thompson.

The two have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since they began dating in August 2016. A year after Thompson’s infamous February 2019 cheating scandal involving him and Jordyn Woods, he and Kardashian got back together in August 2020. Everything seemed to be going well until June 2021 when reports came out they had split again. However, not long after, the stars reignited rumors they had rekindled their romance when they were spotted in public together several times.

On Aug. 28, both Kardashian and Thompson were seen at LeBron James’ wife Savannah Brinson’s birthday party. According to TMZ, they came and left separately, but at one point, they were seen standing beside each other during a performance by Giveon.

That night, Kardashian criticized those who had something mean to say about her. In response to a fan who said, “Misery loves company honey! Miserable f*cking internet trolls!” Kardashian said hearing ridiculous rumors about her was getting “so old.”

“It’s always something about people creating fake sh*t about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It’s some weirdo sh*t,” she tweeted.

When one fan told Kardashian they would always have her back, she replied, “Thank you love. If only more people actually spread kindness. I’ll never understand why people take their time to be cruel. They spend their energy saying horrible things as opposed to maybe nothing at all or uplifting somebody else.”

She also responded to a fan who brought up the importance of taking social media breaks, saying, “Been on this vibe recently. My mental health needs it. I love you boo.”

Kardashian is clearly not giving in to haters!