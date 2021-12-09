Khloé Had An Emotional Clapback After Fans Accused Her Of Shading Halle Berry

Khloé Kardashian is here to set the record straight. After being accused of shading Halle Berry at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, she wants no part in that narrative. The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Twitter on Dec. 8 to defend herself, and promised she’s as much of a Halle Berry stan as the rest of us.

Berry was honored with the People’s Icon Award at the 2021 show, and delivered a moving acceptance speech about her prolific career. But when the camera panned to Kardashian, fans noticed she looked less than thrilled with Berry's acceptance speech. Koko caught wind of the comments being made online, and chalked the situation up to a misunderstanding.

“That’s disappointing my face gave that expression,” she said. “Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented. Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something.”

Kardashian’s comment about not being in her own body may have been in reference to reports about Tristan Thompson’s rumored third child. According to court documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Thompson’s personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, is suing him for child support. On Dec. 3, TMZ reported that Nichols is asking for his help with pregnancy-related medical expenses. Of course, the rumors have since reminded fans (and presumably Kardashian) of Thompson’s previous infidelity.

Given this update about Thompson, most fans ultimately gave Kardashian a break. “Love you Khloé sorry you had to read such nasty tweets I hope you had a wonderful night congrats on winning tonight,” one fan said in response to her tweet.

Aside from her facial expression being questioned, the PCAs were overall a positive night for Kardashian and her family. She picked up the award for Reality Star of 2021, and also accepted the award for Best Reality Show alongside Kim and Kris.

"We thank everyone who has supported us old and new,” she said in her acceptance speech. “We see you, we read the comments, we see the social posts and it's awesome. A big shout out to all of our fan accounts, you all never miss a beat."

It may have been a tough week for Kardashian, but shoutout to her for putting on a brave face at the awards ceremony.