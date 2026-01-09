Kendall Jenner is getting more candid about her love life than ever before. Although the model and reality star has been in several high-profile relationships, she tends to not make any public remarks about her significant others. But Jenner has a new perspective on dating now that she’s just turned 30, and opened up about how she spent the last decade of her life jumping between relationships.

“I’m actually in a me era right now,” Jenner said during a Jan. 9 appearance on the In Your Dreams podcast. The comment seemed to squash rumors that Jenner had rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend Devin Booker recently. The model has been in rollercoaster relationships with both Booker and Bad Bunny throughout the 2020s, with frequent reports about breakups and makeups between Jenner and the two men.

“I never really had my 20s to myself,” Jenner said, reflecting on her two recent exes. “When I turned 29, I made a minor commitment to myself. I was, like, ‘I’m not going to reject anything [and] I’m going to stay open to anything that feels like it would suit me,’ but I really wanted to have a ‘me year’ where I chose myself.”

She made the choice to de-prioritize dating after realizing the cost of being “a really great girlfriend.” “I really love to be present for my partner, and I really put them first most of the time,” Jenner said. “So, I think, when I turned 29, I was like, ‘I really want to put myself first right now.’ So, that’s where I’m at.’”

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

She has only recently been able to fully realize the toll consistently dating throughout the past decade has had on her. “I felt like I had a bit more trauma from relationships throughout my 20s than I thought I did,” Jenner said. “I was in my Saturn return and it felt like it was never-ending, and I was really, like, emotionally, just like, ‘What is happening? There’s too much going on.’”

Although she’s not as focused on dating currently, Jenner added that she still hopes to be “in a beautiful relationship with a lot of understanding and love” one day, and start a family of her own.