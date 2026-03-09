Jessica Alba Responds To Joe Burrow Dating Rumor In The Best Way

Jessica Alba won’t be sitting in the WAGs section anytime soon. Despite speculation that the actor and NFL quarterback Joe Burrow had started seeing each other, Alba made her current relationship status very clear. And it doesn’t involve any star athletes.

The gossip about Alba and Burrow began when the two were photographed together at an event in Las Vegas. The surprising link up threw people off, since Burrow is rumored to be dating Olivia Ponton and Alba has been with boyfriend Danny Ramirez for about half a year.

After the photo of Alba and Burrow went viral, TMZ reported that the two were not romantically involved. The outlet’s sources claim that Alba and Burrow were part of a larger group of friends who all went out in Vegas together, and there was no behavior to suggest the actor and athlete were anything other than platonic buddies.

To really drive the point home, Alba shared some telling photos on Instagram right when the Burrow rumors were starting. Included in her carousel of a recent trip to Mexico were several coupled-up pics of herself and Ramirez, even one where she planted a big kiss on his cheek. The message is clear: Alba only has eyes for Ramirez.

Alba and Ramirez’s sweet romance has been going strong for close to a year now. At the start of 2025, Alba filed for divorce from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren. That summer, she was spotted kissing a mystery man... who was later identified as fellow actor Danny Ramirez. A month later, they took their first trip to Mexico together, followed by hitting up some VMAs after-parties together and walking their first red carpet as a couple.

As for Burrow, he’s rumored to be dating Olivia Ponton, although the pair have kept their romance very private. Their relationship was publicized in a very unique way at the end of 2024, when Ponton filed a police report after a break-in at Burrow’s home, which revealed that the model was living with the football star.