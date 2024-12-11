Everyone is convinced that Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton are dating after the Sports Illustrated model called in a burglary at the NFL player’s home in Ohio on Dec. 9. While Burrow was playing an away game against the Dallas Cowboys, Ponton arrived at his house and noticed signs of an intruder.

Ponton’s mother was the one to call the police. “My daughter is there, this is Joe Burrow’s house. She is staying there, he’s at the football game. She’s wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding or if she should be going outside,” she told 911, per Us Weekly.

According to a TMZ report, Ponton told police that she noticed a “shattered bedroom window and the room ransacked” in Burrow’s home. “Someone broke into my house,” Ponton said in a phone call to police. “It’s like completely messed up."

Per the police report, obtained by the outlet, Ponton “is employed by Mr. Burrow” and offered authorities “a non-detailed itemization of what items were possibly missing.”

Previously, Burrow was connected to another Olivia, his longtime girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher. The duo started dating back in 2017 after meeting at Ohio State.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In August 2023, rumors circulated that Burrow and Holzmacher got engaged when celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared an unverified tip from one of their followers: “There’s talk around this smaller market sports city that their star quarterback is engaged to his long term girlfriend. Apparently, the QB’s jeweler (whose account is private rn) posted a picture of a ring and tagged him which makes people convinced he popped the question. his girl has also been spotted wearing the ring around town. but for now they are keeping things lowkey.”

However, it seems like the college sweethearts’ relationship came to an end, even if they never officially confirmed a split. Burrow and Holzmacher haven’t been spotted together since she posted a photo of the two of them in January. Then, in June, rumors surrounding Burrow and Ponton started on DeuxMoi — although at the time, there was no break-in to verify that they were in any way connected.