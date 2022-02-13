Joe Burrow’s GF Shared The Ultimate Support With An Amazing Customized Koozie

Olivia Holzmacher is sharing her pride for her long-term boyfriend and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, for making it to the 2022 Super Bowl. On Feb. 13, Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals faced off against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Ahead of the game, Holzmacher shared a series of photos on her IG story supporting Burrow, and they included a customized koozie of Burrow’s face.

The couple reportedly met in 2017 while they were both attending Ohio State University. Burrow left OSU in 2018 to play for Louisiana State University. At LSU, he won the prestigious Heisman Trophy and led his team to win the 2020 College Football National Championship. Meanwhile, Holzmacher reportedly graduated from OSU in 2019 and then began working as an analyst for Kroger.

Through the years, Holzmacher has often shared photos at Burrow’s games, cheering him on from the crowd. The Super Bowl was no different.

Fans couldn’t get over how supportive she was of her boyfriend during Super Bowl weekend.

More to come...