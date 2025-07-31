Justin Trudeau Attends Katy Perry's Concert After Their Dinner Date

After her last relationship went south, it looks like Katy Perry is headed north for her next romance. The pop star has been raising eyebrows after being spotted getting close with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. After the two were spotted at an intimate dinner at the end of July, Trudeau showed up at Perry’s concert in Montreal... and the chemistry was electric.

Neither Perry nor Trudeau have spoken about one another publicly, but social media was shocked when photos of the singer and politician looking flirty at a private dinner went viral on July 29. The New York Times confirmed the unlikely pair dined at Le Violon in Montreal the day prior, with one of the restaurant’s chefs adding the duo was “in great spirits” during the meal.

Shortly afterwards, fans noticed Trudeau in the audience at Perry’s July 30 concert in Montreal as part of her Lifetimes Tour. Not only did the politician sing along to Perry’s hits, video also captured him seemingly staring longingly at the pop star, and Perry even appeared to gesture towards him while singing her suggestive song “Nirvana.”

Shutterstock

This new development comes a little over a month after Perry announced her separation from Orlando Bloom. The two had dated off-and-on for nearly a decade, first getting together back in 2016 before entering into an engagement in 2019. In 2020, Perry gave birth to their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. The former couple has indicated that they are committed to co-parenting their daughter despite the split.

Trudeau has also ended a long-term relationship relatively recently. In 2023, he and his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau announced their separation after 20 years together. The former couple has three children together.

While this rumored romance between Perry and Trudeau still has yet to be officially confirmed, it certainly looks like Perry has found a shoulder to lean on in Canada as she moves forward from her breakup.