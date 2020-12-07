Daisy Dove is already so, so loved. Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, have felt the generosity of family and friends since they welcomed their daughter in August. After the pair announced the arrival of their baby girl, the singer has shown off the dozens of thoughtful items the newborn has received, and on Sunday, Dec. 6, it was Ariana Grande's gift for Katy Perry's baby Daisy that had fans oohing and aahing.

Perry and Bloom announced the arrival of Daisy in a heartfelt Instagram post via UNICEF in hopes to help raise awareness and funds for the charity. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the couple shared, before going on to note how they know not everyone is lucky enough to have such a positive experience.

Days later, Perry shared a photo of a handmade blanket that Taylor Swift made for the baby, writing: "Miss 🌼🕊 adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift 😩😩😩 hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager."

When it came time for Grande to send a gift, the "Positions" singer opted for something the little one can definitely use during the cold weather months: a Givenchy Paris snowsuit.

Courtesy of Katy Perry on Instagram

"Katy and Orlando, congrats & i adore you both !!!" Grande signed a card that she sent along with the outfit. Perry documented herself unboxing the sweet gift alongside an IG Story with a star and teary-eye emoji. "Ily," she wrote, tagging Grande.

Courtesy of Katy Perry on Instagram

The snowsuit is absolutely adorable, but super pricey too. According to the listing on The Children Salon's website, the "white padded puffer style snowsuit" is gender neutral and retails at $710.

Daisy Dove is already famous in her own way, and she's got the gifts to prove it.