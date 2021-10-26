Welp, it looks like another Bachelor Nation couple bites the dust. Despite a fairy tale engagement at the end of The Bachelorette Season 17, Katie Thurston and her now ex-fiancé Blake Moynes have called it quits. On Oct. 25, the former lead took to social media to announce the couple’s split, and Katie Thurston’s Instagram about her breakup with Blake explains why the couple ended things.

During the Aug. 9 finale, Blake got down on one knee and proposed to Katie after a rocky season. Basically, the whole time it seemed like Katie was going to end up with frontrunner Greg Grippo. After a very tense and awkward encounter that involved potential gaslighting and all-around not-so-great communication, however, Greg left the competition during hometowns on Aug. 2, leaving Katie to wonder WTF she should do.

Luckily, Blake was still in the running, and considering the pair’s fire chemistry, Katie decided to continue on her journey. During Fantasy Suites Katie and Blake realized there was more to their connection than just passion, and they exchanged “I love yous.” And even though he was a little hesitant heading into the proposal after a tense meeting with Katie’s family, Blake asked Katie to marry him. “You deserve the world, and I’m excited to be there for you and support you every day moving forward,” Blake said before getting down on one knee and popping the question.

ABC

While the pair seemed blissfully happy, less than three months after their engagement aired, Katie announced their split. On Oct. 25 Katie posted a black and white photo to Instagram of her and Blake with a caption saying they decided to go their separate ways.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” she wrote. “We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”

Even though it’s obviously a tough situation, many Bachelor Nation faves commented their support. JoJo Fletcher commented with a red heart emoji while Tammy Ly said: “Sending you so much love 🤍🤍🤍.” That same evening Blake posted a photo of the former couple at the “After the Final Rose” special with the same caption as Katie’s explaining their split.

While the breakup might seem like a shock, Katie and Blake’s journey to engagement wasn’t exactly the norm, even by Bachelorette standards. Blake had been a contestant on Season 16 of The Bachelorette when both Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams served as leads, and he developed strong feelings for both women during his time in the competition before heading into Season 17 and getting engaged to Katie.

Needless to say, it seems like Blake’s not afraid to look for love onscreen, and Katie’s never one to hold back on speaking her mind. However things shake out, I have a feeling this isn’t the last we’ve seen from this firey former couple...