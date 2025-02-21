It was almost someone else wearing Andy Sach’s iconic Chanel boots. During the casting process for 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada, several A-list actors were famously considered for the lead role of the frumpy journalist-turned-confident fashionista. One of the stars who could have nabbed the role was Kate Hudson, and looking back on the opportunity now, she admits she should have put on that blue (sorry, I mean cerulean) sweater when she had the chance.

While appearing on the Capital Breakfast radio show, Hudson opened up about how she regrets passing on The Devil Wears Prada. "That was a bad call,” she said, explaining that her saying no wasn’t because of a lack of interest. “It was a timing thing, it was one of those things where I couldn’t do it, and I should’ve made it happen, and I didn’t."

The moment she saw the movie herself, she knew she made a mistake. "When I saw it I was like, ugh,” Hudson said.

She went on to emphasize that she had to turn the part down due to other obligations at the time. "It’s funny, it’s waves of things that are happening and people shooting at different times,” Hudson said. “It’s not like you don’t do them because you don’t want to do them. It’s like, oh, you’re doing something else. And it just sucked, you know?"

After Hudson withdrew herself from consideration, the part of Andy famously went to Anne Hathaway.

20th Century Fox

Hudson was one of the many actors who were famously considered ahead of Hathaway for what would become an iconic lead role. The first choice was Rachel McAdams, who was offered the part of Andy multiple times, but she turned it down to take a step back from the spotlight.

Along with Hudson and McAdams, Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, and Kirsten Dunst were also sought after to play Andy.

Hathaway has since revealed she was the ninth choice for the part, and although she was aware she wasn’t the studio’s top pick, she tried everything she could to convince them to cast her, including writing “Hire me” in an executive’s zen garden during a meeting. Perhaps it was this go-getter attitude that made her such a perfect Andy Sachs.