As Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s daughter, Kate Hudson has been in the spotlight for most of her life, and her dating history is just as star-studded as you’d expect. The actor has been connected to plenty of big names — and Hudson’s dating history has range. She’s been linked to stars like Owen Wilson, Heath Ledger, Nick Jonas, and Diplo.

During a May 2024 episode of Call Her Daddy, Hudson opened up about her love life and romantic past. “I look back at my entire life at this point and I’m like, ‘I actually feel like I might have gotten it right,’” Hudson told Alex Cooper. According to the actor, she’s been able to prioritize “healthy” connections with people. “For me, having the means and the ability to choose to be more healthy in relationships means that it’s been easier for me to exit unhealthy relationships,” she added.

Hudson also shared her perspective on her exes and failed romances. “Just because you’re not supposed to be with someone doesn’t mean that you can’t create a big beautiful experience,” she said on the podcast.

Here’s a full list of the actor’s past partners, from her marriage to Chris Robinson to her current engagement.

Danny Fujikawa

Hudson has been seeing Fujikawa since December 2016. To commemorate their first year together, Hudson wrote about their first date on Instagram. “A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date,” she wrote in December 2017. “No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move … So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it's been truly incredible!”

They have been a couple ever since and welcomed their first child together, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, in October 2018. In September 2021, the duo got engaged, and in March 2024, she confirmed they’d be tying the knot “soon” during an appearance on Andy Cohen Live.

Diplo

Hudson was spotted with Diplo in 2016 and 2017. In May 2016, the duo was spotted leaving the Met Gala together. Then, The Hollywood Reporter spotted the two holding hands at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party in February 2017. At the time, a source told E! that Hudson and Diplo were “hanging out,” but keeping things “casual and fun.”

Nick Jonas

Hudson and Jonas were first linked in September 2015 when they were spotted together at Disney World. Their reported fling included plenty of date nights and a ski trip in January 2016.

But by February 2016, it sounded like things had fizzled. “Kate’s incredible,” Jonas told Complex in a February 2016 cover story. “We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that’s beautiful. Out of my best effort to respect her and her privacy, I’m not going to say if we had sex or not. But we did have a beautiful connection. Even now I have so much admiration and respect. She’s amazing.”

The two seemingly stayed on good terms and were spotted grabbing dinner in New York City ahead of the Met Gala in May 2016.

In July 2024, Hudson confirmed there were no hard feelings between her and Jonas. She described their connection as “a moment” while appearing on Watch What Happens Live. Hudson described Jonas as “lovely, fun, kind.” She added, “He’s like an old man in a young man’s body, and we love him.”

Derek Hough

Hudson and Derek Hough were caught making out in 2014, per Us Weekly. In June 2015, the outlet reported that Hough and Hudson were spotted hanging out together again at a U2 concert.

Before dating rumors, Hudson and Hough were friends — and the dance pro was actually recruited to give Hudson some dance lessons. “I've been working with Kate Hudson a little bit lately for fun — just dancing for fun, giving her some lessons," Hough told E! in 2013. “She's become a good friend and she's great. I would love for her to do the show, but she would never. She's fantastic. But I want her to maybe do a guest spot.”

Matthew Bellamy

Hudson met Matthew Bellamy of Muse at Coachella in April 2010. From there, things moved quickly for the duo. “It was all very old-fashioned and proper, and we went on lovely dates," Hudson told Elle UK in May 2013, per People. “And two months later I was pregnant … Well, yes [I was shocked], but I also thought, ‘This is going to be interesting.’”

The couple got engaged in April 2011 and welcomed their child, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, in July 2011.

In December 2014, however, they confirmed that their engagement was over. “If Matt and I had a great relationship, we would still be together,” Hudson told Allure in October 2015. “We chose to move on because we had different visions of how we wanted to live our lives. That doesn't mean, though, that we can't rebuild something that would be the best thing for the kids.”

Alex Rodriguez

Hudson and Rodriguez dated from May to December 2009. Over the course of their romance, Hudson attended plenty of Yankees games to support her then-beau. “It’s somewhat serious,” a source told People at the time. “He introduced her to a bunch of his friends.”

Lance Armstrong

Hudson and Lance Armstrong had a brief three-month fling in 2008 before the cyclist’s performance-enhancing drug scandal. “There was no drama or ugliness — they just decided to end things,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, per Today. “There is no hatred, just sadness.”

Dax Shepard

Hudson dated Dax Shepard in 2007, and they reflected on their relationship during a 2019 episode of Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. “First of all: very, very fun. [A] very memorable, very wonderful, fun experience,” Shepard described their romance. Hudson added that it was “a blast.”

It started as a prank when the stars, who were just friends at the time, noticed paparazzi waiting outside of Nobu. “While we were there, we said, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we came out holding hands and I was your new boyfriend?'” Shepard said on the podcast. “We were just pals.”

The stunt led to them dating for real, but they ended things after about three months.

Heath Ledger

Hudson and Ledger reportedly dated in 2007, five years after working together on The Four Feathers in 2002. During a Watch What Happens Live appearance in 2014, Hudson said Ledger was her best on-screen kiss. “I would say my favorite one was Heath,” she said. “That was pretty excellent.” Hudson added, “He was just so beautiful and sweet and gentle... he was lovely.”

Owen Wilson

Hudson and Wilson had an on-and-off relationship starting in 2006. The duo first met while working on their movie You, Me and Dupree. They split for the last time in 2009.

In January 2023, Hudson joked about their romance during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. When Drew Barrymore reflected on her “open relationship” with Luke Wilson (Owen’s brother), Hudson quipped, “I’ve been there with a Wilson too.”

Chris Robinson

Hudson was married to Robinson of the Black Crowes from 2000 to 2007. They had one child together, Ryder Robinson, in 2004. “I went to New York, and I met Chris. And I came home, I was like, ‘Oh, I'm marrying this guy.’ I was 21 when we got married,” Hudson said in 2023 on The World's First Podcast, hosted by Sara and Erin Foster.

She recalled thinking at the time, “I'm madly in love, and I want to marry him, and so I just didn't think twice. I'm kind of still like that except with a little more wisdom under my belt.”