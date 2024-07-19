Nowadays, both Kate Hudson and Nick Jonas are in happy, long-lasting relationships, but there was a time when the two were rumored to be getting hot and heavy together. Back in 2015, rumors were everywhere that the movie star and pop singer were engaging in some clandestine hookups, but they both dodged every question about it. Now that nearly a decade has passed, Hudson is finally ready to shed a little light on the “moment” she shared with Jonas.

Hudson couldn’t escape the hot seat during her July 17 appearance on Watch What Happens Live! when host Andy Cohen pressed her on the Jonas of it all in a game of “Plead the Fifth.” When asked how she’d characterize what she and Jonas had back in the day, she chose to refer to it as “a moment.” “Lovely, fun, kind,” she gushed about her maybe-ex. “He’s like an old man in a young man’s body, and we love him.”

Although Hudson was able to get away with not fully confirming the dating rumors, it certainly sounds like there was at least a good amount of affection between Jonas and herself.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rumors about Hudson and Jonas sprung up in the fall of 2015, when they were photographed looking loved-up in Florida together. They were seen going to Disney World, and Hudson was later spotted at one of Jonas’ concerts.

The maybe-relationship didn’t last very long, though. In Jonas’ February 2016 Complex cover story, he referred to his “connection” with Hudson in the past tense, and declined to reveal how intimate their relationship got.

“Kate’s incredible,” Jonas said at the time. “We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that’s beautiful. Out of my best effort to respect her and her privacy, I’m not going to say if we had sex or not. But we did have a beautiful connection. Even now I have so much admiration and respect. She’s amazing.”