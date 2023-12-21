A not-so-fetch update for Mean Girl fans: Rachel McAdams finally shared her reasons for turning down the film cast’s recent reunion ad. Apparently, McAdams wasn’t interested in reprising the role of Regina George for the Walmart commercial, which promoted the superstore’s the Black Friday deals. Out of the four Plastics, McAdams was the only one to opt out of the reunion.

In a Dec. 20 Variety interview, McAdams explained why she didn’t participate in the advertisement. “I don't know,” she said. “I guess I wasn't that excited about doing a commercial if I'm being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I've never done commercials, and it just didn't feel like my bag.”

Apparently, McAdams wasn’t aware the rest of the Plastics agreed to the project. "I didn't know that everyone was doing it," she told the outlet. “I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”

Although original cast members — including Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese, and Rajiv Surendra – appeared in the advert, McAdams wasn’t the only prominent cast member to skip it.

Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels, also didn’t make it. He told E! in December, “I was filming so I couldn't do it, but it was so fun to see everyone reunite.” He added, "Everyone wants to know if we'd do a sequel, and I think the mass consensus to my knowledge of our cast is of course we would.”

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Lizzy Caplan, who played Janis Ian, also didn’t participate. But back in 2022, she told Grazia, “Of course I would want to be a part of [a Mean Girls reboot]; I would be an idiot not to join. But to me it feels like Mean Girls had a really good beginning, middle and end. I don't know what's left of the story.” Maybe, like McAdams, she didn’t love the commercial format?

Those who did participate seemed to enjoy the trip back to North Shore High School. Both Lohan and Chabert opened up about filming the mini reunion. “It was so nice being back together after all these years," Lohan told E! in November. "It was great catching up with everyone."

Chabert told the outlet, “It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again after all these years.”