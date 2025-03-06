Kate Hudson has learned an important lesson about love from her mom: marriage doesn’t always have be the end goal of a loving relationship. Although Hudson has been engaged to filmmaker Danny Fujikawa since 2021, she’s in no rush to walk down to aisle. In fact, she and Fujikawa may never say “I do” to each other.

“I like the idea of being engaged forever,” Hudson revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show on March 3. While Hudson said she could entertain the idea of eloping, she gets stuck on the paperwork that comes along with a marriage. “The contractual thing is tough for me. I like my freedom.”

She also doesn’t want to deal with the stress and cost of planning a big ceremony. “I just don't have the same, ‘Oh, my god, I'm gonna get married and I can’t wait for the party.’ It's the opposite. I'm like, ‘OK, I have to plan it and then it's going to cost so much money.’ ... It’s just a lot.”

To further emphasize her point, Hudson pointed out that she’s grown up with an example of a healthy relationship outside of marriage her whole life: “I was raised by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who never signed the contract — and they've been 'engaged' since I was 7.”

Kayla Thompson/Broadimage Entertainment/Shutterstock

Hudson’s mother Hawn has been dating Russell for over forty years, since they first got together back in 1983 when Hudson was still a toddler. The couple has famously chosen to never get married. “If you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there's something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other,” Hawn said in 2016. “For me, I chose to stay, Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice.”

Hudson has been married once before. In 2000, she tied the knot with musician Chris Robinson, but the union ended in divorce in 2006. During her recent talk-show appearance, Hudson revealed her close friends still tease her over not being invited to that wedding. Well, it sounds like they shouldn’t hold their breath for a make-up invitation anytime soon.