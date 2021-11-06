Kanye Unfollowed Kim K On IG As Those Pete Davidson Rumors Keep Growing

Kim Kardashian has set the internet on fire thanks to her recent hangouts with Pete Davidson, and it looks like Kanye West has taken notice. Although it isn’t certain whether the reality star and comedian are truly romantically involved or just friends, Kanye West unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Instagram amid the rumors. The recent developments come after West said he wanted to “stay together” with Kim K despite their ongoing divorce, and TBH it’s a lot.

Although stans of Kim K probably never guessed she’d be hanging out with Davidson (or dating him?), no one saw her sister Kourtney getting together with Travis Barker, either, and look at them now. For a refresher on the recent outings, Kardashian was reportedly spotted on more than one occasion hanging out with the SNL star in recent weeks. The first outing that ignited the rumors was when Kardashian and Davidson were spotted sitting together on a roller coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Oct. 29, along with Kourtney and Barker. Although it could have been a friendly thing, the duo was also seen holding hands, captured in exclusive photos obtained by People.

A couple of days after the theme park date, Kim K and Davidson reportedly had a private dinner together in Staten Island on Nov. 2. According to Page Six, a source close to the couple claimed “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” which made it easy for them to spend time together and “quietly” sneak in and out of the restaurant.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for West, he has yet to address the rumors, but fans noticed he has unfollowed Kim K on Instagram, making it easier to wonder whether she is dating Davidson for real. West previously unfollowed Kim K in September 2021 for a hot minute, but his more lengthy unfollowing session occurred in summer 2021 when he unfollowed Kardashian and her family on Twitter. However, West eventually re-followed Kardashian on both occasions.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage, and it appears that West’s recent remarks about their relationship woes point to his hopeful nature. In a Nov. 4 interview on the podcast, “Drink Champs,” West called out the jokes on the Oct. 9 episode of Saturday Night Live, which starred Kim K as a host. “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off. I never even seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” he said. “They ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

It’s looking more and more suspect with Kim K and Davidson, and to add fuel to the fire, a source close to Kardashian told Page Six that she’s “intrigued” by Davidson and added that “she likes him.” Not only that, an insider reportedly told E! that “Kim thinks Pete’s hilarious. Pete is quite the charmer, and she totally understands the allure.” The source continued, “Kim loves that they just laugh the entire time they are together, and she is really enjoying hanging out with him.”

Whatever the case, Kim K and Davidson have yet to confirm the status of their relationship officially, so if you ship the duo, you’ll need to stand by and wait for all the juicy deets.