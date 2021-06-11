When Kim Kardashian gave Kanye West an Instagram shoutout for his birthday on Tuesday, June 8, fans assumed the stars were on good terms despite their breakup. I mean, they share four children together — North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm — so it’s not like they could stop being part of each other’s lives. After news came out West had reportedly moved on with model Irina Shayk, sources even claimed Kardashian had no hard feelings toward him or his rumored girlfriend. While everything seemed to be going smoothly between them, a new update has fans wondering if there’s secretly drama behind the scenes. Get this: On Friday, June 11, Kanye West reportedly unfollowed Kim Kardashian and her sisters on Twitter, sending everyone into a frenzy thinking he and the famous family actually have beef together.

Seven years after tying the knot in Florence, Italy, in May 2014, Kardashian filed for divorce from West on Feb. 19. At the time, sources apparently told TMZ, the divorce was “amicable” and the two were committed to co-parenting together. Fans learned more about what went wrong in Kardashian and West’s marriage while watching Season 20 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. During the June 3 episode of the show, Kardashian said she and West haven’t been seeing eye to eye for a long time. “He goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be together so I can raise the kids,” she explained. “He deserves someone that can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything. I can’t.”

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Days later, West was seen spending time with Shayk in the French region of Provence on his 44th birthday, sparking relationship rumors. The same day, Kardashian told West, “Happy Birthday Love U for Life!” on Instagram. Fans took it as a sign the co-parents were cordial, but on June 11, West reportedly unfollowed the entire Kardashian family on Twitter.

It’s true he doesn’t follow Kardashian or her sisters on Twitter, however, it’s unclear when he unfollowed them. While fans think there may be beef between West and the Kardashians, it’s also possible he just removed them because he doesn’t want to see his ex and her family all over his social media, which is totally understandable.

Whatever the case, fans can’t get enough of the drama.