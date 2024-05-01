Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer have officially left the writing room. For nearly a decade, the two actors teased they were writing a comedy movie together. The script, which featured them as sisters, had received several updates over the years; however, this latest one from them isn’t too optimistic. In Schumer’s latest cover interview with Variety, the comedian revealed the film is no longer in the works.

“I don’t think it will ever happen. It was just like, life kept going. My family was going through a rough time. I don’t want to say any more than that,” Schumer told the publication on April 30. She clarified the decision wasn’t a negative reflection of her friendship with Lawrence, and that she still wants to work with her in the future. “The way we’re hoping our careers go, we might do something with more grit and teeth.”

Lawrence, who was also interviewed in the feature, echoed a similar glimmer of hope. “Now that we’re older, a sister comedy might not resonate as much. But we have every intention of working together,” she said.

It seems the untitled project was an extension of their friendship. Lawrence first spoke about the movie to The New York Times in November 2015, revealing that she and Schumer were “creatively made for each other.” She went on to describe the early stages of their bond, which started with her complimenting Schumer’s debut film that released that same year: Trainwreck.

“I emailed her after I saw Trainwreck and said, ‘I don’t know where to get started. I guess I should just say it: I’m in love with you,’” Lawrence said. “We started emailing, and then emailing turned to texting. We really hit it off, to say the least.”

A few months later, the two began building their mystery script. While Lawrence didn’t reveal any details about the film’s humor, she revealed they had written “about 100 pages” and were “almost done.” That tune abruptly changed in June 2023. During her appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Lawrence shared the screenplay was still a work in progress.

“If you know anything about me and Amy, it’s that we are lazy,” Lawrence said. “It’s not that it’s off — it’s on. It’s just going at our pace.”

But unfortunately, now it seems that pace has slowed all the way down to a halt.