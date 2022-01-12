Jamie Lynn Just Revealed How She Really Felt About Britney's Conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears is sharing her side of the story. The younger sister of Britney Spears experienced fan criticism in 2021 when #FreeBritney supporters accused her of watching on as her sister struggled to get out of her 13-year conservatorship. Now, Jamie Lynn is insisting she did try to help her sister, and that the criticism she receives isn’t warranted. In a new interview with Good Morning America, she shared every detail from her perspective, which she writes about in her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

Britney’s conservatorship trial was one of the most-watched celebrity stories of 2021, and with it came a lot of family drama. The pop star unfollowed her little sister on Jan. 1, and the general consensus is that they are no longer on good terms. Spears has publicly slammed her sister on social media for performing her original music without her permission. Despite the public jabs, Jamie Lynn insists she still loves and supports her sister.

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so,” Jamie Lynn said during a Jan. 12 interview with Good Morning America.

“I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family,” she said. “If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

When asked if she agreed with the conservatorship, Jamie Lynn said, “It wasn’t about agreeing with the conservatorship. Everyone has a voice, and it should be heard.”

Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images

Jamie Lynn also took the time to address her sister’s state of mental health, which has been called into question after a slew of bizarre social media posts. In her book, Jamie Lynn used words to describe Britney’s mental state in the past as “erratic,” “paranoid,” and “spiraling.” However, she wasn’t keen on sharing too much intel during the GMA interview. "I can't really speak to anyone else's state of mind,” she said. “I don't think that's fair, but I'm allowed to say how I felt in those because that matters. It matters that I was in pain."

Ultimately, Jamie Lynn defended herself by pointing out she was still a teenager when the conservatorship was put in place, and said she never really understood what that contract meant for her sister’s life.

"When it was put into place, I was a 17-year-old. I was about to have a baby, so I didn't understand what was happening, nor was I focused on that," she said. "I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now."

Britney’s conservatorship was dissolved in November 2021, but it seems her relationship with her sister is far from being on the mend.