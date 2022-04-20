Here's Why Drake's IG With Taylor Probably Isn't About A Music Collab

A photo is never just a photo in the Taylor Swift universe, and that’s why Drake’s latest Instagram sent Swifties into theory-laden spiral. On Monday, April 18, Drake broke the internet by sharing a throwback photo of himself with his arms around Swift at the end of a five-photo carousel. Immediately, fans were abuzz with speculation that Taylor Swift and Drake may be collaborating on a new track, but the photo may actually have a completely different meaning.

While Drake’s April 18 Instagram with Swift may have felt out of the blue, the two artists *do* have a long history of supporting one another. Back in 2016, they danced to each other’s songs in Apple Music ads, and they even got so close that they sparked dating rumors that year. Though the two have consistently shown love for one another throughout the years, they have yet to actually work together on music.

That’s why Drake’s latest pic has Swifties convinced a long-awaited collab is finally about to drop. Unfortunately, though, it sounds like that isn’t the case. Shortly after Drake posted the photo, TMZ reported that sources close to the artists have confirmed they aren’t signaling any new music together.

Instead, hardcore Swifties have an even deeper theory about the photo.

Swift hasn’t revealed what her next album re-release will be, but many fans believe this new photo with Drake is a clear indication that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on the horizon. Eagle-eyed Swifties have been spotting potential clues about 1989 being Swift’s next re-release for months, and a lot of details about Drake’s post add to this speculation.

For one thing, rumors about Swift and Drake possibly working together first began during Swift’s 1989 era; plus, the photo Drake posted has the unmistakable Polaroid aesthetic that’s definitive of 1989. To top it off, the photo was the fifth image featured in Drake’s carousel, and 1989 was Swift’s fifth album.

So, maybe Drake’s photo doesn’t mean a collab is coming, but it could still be a big hint. Look — no detail is too tiny when it comes to Swift’s easter eggs!