And the Lover theories keep coming! With only a few weeks left until Taylor Swift drops her seventh-studio album, Lover, on Aug. 23, Swifties are busy trying to find any possible clues about the album's tracklist and potential collaborations. They've successfully decoded Swift's "Me!" and "You Need To Calm Down" music videos, which teased the name of Swift's album and its fifth track "The Archer," so they're working hard to find any more info they can about Lover. Since Swift is notorious for dropping hints about her new music through social media and her music videos, Swifties are sure there are still some clues about Lover hidden somewhere. You won't believe what they've uncovered so far. Fans' latest theory is that Taylor Swift will collaborate with Drake. Oh. My. Gosh. Again, it's just a theory, but fans are wondering, will Taylor Swift collaborate with Drake on Lover?

Taylor Swift and Drake haven't confirmed the collaboration, but fans have supposedly found evidence to back up their theory that the two megastars are releasing a song together.

To understand why fans believe a collab is coming, let's go back to May 9. On that day, Entertainment Weekly revealed its 2019 Summer Music Preview issue with Taylor Swift as the cover star. The cover had a photo of Swift wearing a button-covered jean jacket, which fans immediately believed had a few Lover easter eggs. Now that it's been three months since that cover dropped, fans now know that their theory was right.

The rainbow heart and "calm" buttons were obviously teasing Swift's single "You Need To Calm Down," and the "Track 5" button was hinting at Swift's "The Archer," which she revealed was the fifth track on Lover.

If you look closely, Swift also has a button of Drake from his "Hotline Bling" music video. Up until now, Swifties didn't know if that meant a collaboration was in the works or not, but thanks to Swift's Vogue cover story, which released on Aug. 8, they have more reason to believe their theory was right after all.

In her interview with Vogue, the singer revealed some details about her new album, like the fact that it will actually have a song called "Lover," which was co-produced by Jack Antonoff, as well as a song called "The Man."

Vogue writer Abby Aguirre also hints that fans can expect a few collabs on the album.

Aguirre wrote:

The album is likely to include more marquee names. A portrait of the Dixie Chicks in the background of the “ME!” video almost certainly portends a collaboration. If fans are correctly reading a button affixed to her denim jacket in a recent magazine cover, we can expect one with Drake, too.

What? That is huge! I don't think the internet can handle a collab between Taylor Swift and Drake. They're obviously two of the biggest stars in the music industry. Separately, they're amazing already, so a team-up would be absolutely incredible.

Again, since neither of the two stars have actually confirmed a collaboration, fans won't know for sure until Lover drops on Aug. 23.

Here's hoping they're right again!