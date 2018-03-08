13 Shows To Watch On Netflix For International Women's Day

International Women's Day is a day that has been celebrated since 1909 when women first marched in New York City for the right to vote and be considered equal. Though it's been observed on March 8 since 1913, it's only recently risen back into popular consciousness. So what should you do besides wear purple? If you want to add some girl power to your downtime, these shows on Netflix for International Women's Day will help you remember what feminism looks like when it’s time for you to return to smashing the patriarchy.

Luckily, Netflix has tons of shows that feature complex women front and center, be they unapologetically powerful bosses or relatable characters going through the struggle like the rest of us. These shows are sure to inspire you to take up space, know your worth, and continue fighting the good fight for true gender equality. Whether you’re a man, woman, or non-binary, everyone can find something that speaks to them hidden in Netflix’s library of female-forward programming.

So, if you’re looking for a new series to check out on or around March 8, make International Women’s Day the perfect reason for you to dive into one of these great feminist series.

1. Orange Is The New Black Netflix Netflix's first major feminist show and second breakout hit after House of Cards, the story of women's lives behind bars has seven full seasons of complicated, diverse stories of how various women have been let down by the prison system. That may sound heavy, but OITNB still manages to be hilarious.

2. Grace & Frankie Netflix Living legends Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin find themselves thrown together after decades of rivalry once they discover their husbands have been secretly dating for twenty years. Having the patriarchal wool pulled from their eyes so late in life makes for an outstanding comedy, and one full of lovely emotional beats.

3. Alias Grace Netflix If you’ve already seen The Handmaid’s Tale, then it’s time to check out Margaret Atwood's other novel adaptation. This story is based on the real-life events of the 1843 murders of Thomas Kinnear and his housekeeper Nancy Montgomery, for which Grace Marks served 30 years in prison.

4. G.L.O.W Netflix This fictionalized history of the first all-women's wrestling TV show G.L.O.W. (Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling), this series has the benefit of being an ‘80s nostalgia trip, a sisters-are-doing-it-for-themselves story, a tale of two women in a sexist industry finding themselves, and a hilarious comedy. Come for the outfits, stay for the wrestling.

5. One Day At A Time Netflix This update of the Norman Lear-produced family classic isn't just an instant modern-day classic, it tackles feminist, Latinx, and LGBTQIA+ issues with tons of heart and humor. It will give you all the uplifting feels of the old-school traditional sitcom, in a totally modern way.

6. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Netflix The story of a woman who escaped from a doomsday cult only to find herself trying to make it in New York City, this Tina Fey-penned comedy is as wonderful for Ellie Kemper's joyous performance as Tituss Burgess' over-the-top diva of a roommate. The supremely catchy theme song doesn't hurt either.

7. Lady Dynamite Netflix Lady Dynamite may have only lasted for two seasons, but it’s definitely worth the quick watch. It’s a hilarious and tender look into the world of those suffering from bipolar disorder, filled with zany characters and laugh-out-loud jokes.

8. Shadow and Bone Netflix If high-fantasy is your thing, Shadow and Bone does a great job highlighting empowering women characters who fight back against patriarchal evils. From the sun-summoning Alina to the deadly thief Inej, the Grishaverse is full of badass female warriors.

9. Never Have I Ever Netflix Sometimes you just want to relax with a fun high-school comedy, and Never Have I Ever is just that. Besties Devi, Eleanor, and Fabiola navigate all your classic rom-com tropes: love triangles, enemies-to-lovers, queer awakening, and more.

10. Wednesday Netflix Some days, you just want to wear all black and stick your middle finger up at the world. That’s Wednesday Addams’ whole vibe. The goth and emotionless teen can tear down toxic dudebros without even blinking.

11. Dead To Me Netflix Female friendship can be messy and complicated sometimes, but at the end of the day, you know your ride-or-die will always show up for you. That’s the energy Jen and Judy exude in Dead to Me — they may not always get along, but their love for each other is so much stronger than any obstacle life throws at them. Like murder, for instance.

12. Teenage Bounty Hunters Netflix You may think this show’s title says it all, but it really doesn’t. Yes, twin sisters Sterling and Blair take up bounty hunting to make some quick cash, but it’s the sisterly quick wit and unexpected romances that make this show one of Netflix’s true hidden gems.

13. The Chair Netflix Two decades after Sandra Oh stole the Princess Diaries in just a few scenes as a high school principal, she got back into academia for Netflix’s The Chair. The series stars Oh as Professor Ji-Yoon Kim, who’s the first woman appointed as the English department chair at a prestigious university. Naturally, not all her stodgy male colleagues are happy about it, but Kim uses her position to fight for the overlooked women in the department.