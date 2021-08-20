Netflix's The Chair Soundtrack Is Full Of Academic Bangers

Netflix content comes in all different forms, but despite the plethora of genres and styles of productions, one thing remains constant across the streaming service: soundtracks. From movies to limited series to multi-season hits, the bangers Netflix rounds up to augment its storytelling consistently leans toward top-notch. The same holds true for Netflix’s The Chair soundtrack. The six-episode series might not have as many songs as some shows, but it makes up for it in quality over quantity.

Warning: Mild spoilers for The Chair Season 1 follow. For a series that’s all about higher education, quality over quantity is the right direction. Moreover, the songs which play as Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) navigated leading the English department at Pembroke University are educationally appropriate. From classical chamber music that fits the institution’s hallowed halls to pop songs about higher learning, The Chair is on brand at nearly every turn. And in those few places where it might veer off the beaten path, well, college is where most people discover the offbeat and unknown indie bands before they were cool. As for David Duchovny’s song, well, that’s just a matter of taste.

Luckily, Netflix has put together a Spotify playlist of all the songs that appear in The Chair so you can study up.

Here’s the full list of songs from the first season of The Chair.

“Gloria” - Vivaldi “M79” - Vampire Weekend “Oxford Comma” - Vampire Weekend “Uncontrollable Urge” - DEVO “I’m A Winner” - Smoked Sugar “Tinseltown Swimming In Blood” - Destroyer “Brilliant Mistake” - Elvis Costello “Do You Dig It” - Ray Barretto “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” - Rufus Wainwright “Girlfriend” - Phoenix “Paris Summer” - Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazelwood “(Nothing But) Flowers” - Talking Heads “Deceptacon” - Le Tigre “Cemetery Gates” - The Smiths “Stakes Avenue” - Love As Laughter “It’s A Good Day (To Fight The System)” - Shungudzo “Backseat Swinging” - Coolhand Jax “Calling All Angels” - Jane Siberry & k.d. lang “Hell or Highwater” - David Duchovny

All six episodes of The Chair Season 1 are streaming on Netflix.