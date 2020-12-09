One Day at a Time proved its staying power back in 2019 when it found a new home at Pop after Netflix canceled the show. But unfortunately, the feel-good family sitcom couldn't make that same magic happen again. After Pop canceled the series at the end of November, it was unable to find another network, and creators Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce confirmed the Alvarez family was officially saying goodbye. In light of the news, the One Day at a Time cast's reactions to the show ending encapsulate the emotional, powerful experience of making the beloved sitcom for four seasons.

Shortly after Season 3 of One Day at a Time premiered on Netflix in early 2019, the streaming service announced it had canceled the series. But that's not where things really ended. Thanks to a strong social media push from fans, Pop picked up a fourth season of One Day at a Time a couple months after Netflix had axed it. Season 4 finished airing on Pop in June, and on Nov. 24, the network announced it would not pick up a fifth season. Showrunners Kellett and Royce reportedly tried to shop the series to other networks once again, but on Tuesday, Dec. 8, they revealed on Twitter that the show was officially over.

Along with confirming the show's ending, Kellett and Royce shared notes of thanks to the cast, crew, and fans, and celebrated the four seasons they were able to make.

The One Day at a Time cast also took to social media to reflect on the show's nearly four-year journey.

In an emotional Instagram, Justina Machado, who led the series as Penelope Alvarez, noted how making One Day at a Time was a life-changing experience for her.

Isabella Gomez, who played Penelope's daughter Elena, shared a series of memorable moments from One Day at a Time, including behind-the-scenes stories about certain major scenes and the making of the show.

Marcel Ruiz, who played Penelope's son Alex, shared his gratitude that One Day at a Time was able to tell so many powerful stories even after an initial cancelation.

Stephen Tobolwsky, who played Penelope's boss and the Alvarez's family friend Dr. Leslie Berkowitz, said he felt proud and amazed at how wonderful One Day at a Time was.

Sheridan Pierce, who played Elena's significant other Syd, shared how meaningful it was to have gotten to play a nonbinary character on the series. "I can’t begin to tell you how much playing Syd has meant to me, and the thought of not playing them again leaves a hole in my heart," Pierce wrote. "Through my tears I want to say how grateful I am to have had this incredible opportunity of bringing them to life. I will forever cherish this character that has meant so much to so many people."

Fans who want to revisit the Alvarez family can stream the first three seasons of One Day at a Time on Netflix; the fourth season is available to stream via CBS All Access.