The holidays are a time for feasting and celebrations as well as some good ol’ couch time with your go-to streaming service. After chowing down on some turkey and mashed potatoes, nothing’s better than curling up on the couch with a fuzzy blanket and your favorite TV shows. Well, what could be better is doing all of that with a majorly discounted Hulu subscription. Seriously, you could save up to $72 a year, depending on your plan, with Hulu’s Black Friday 2022 deal. Get ready to catch up on the latest episodes of The Kardashians or turn on detective-mode with Only Murders in the Building, because the streaming service’s Black Friday deal kicks off early — and here’s how you can get it.

With Hulu snagging some of TV’s best shows (like Schitt’s Creek’s recent move to the streaming service), the subscription-based streamer keeps getting viewers’ attention. For Black Friday, Hulu is known to offer a deep discount on subscriptions, and it’s back again with a deal that’s worth your consideration: a $1.99 per month subscription for Hulu with ads. Ugh, I know, ads are annoying, but it’s a lot more irritating to pay $6 more per month for the same subscription. Hulu’s plans normally start at $7.99 per month (or $79.99 per year if you pay all at once) with ads. You can pay almost double to remove ads for $14.99 per month. Since Hulu recently increased its subscription prices by $1 for ad-supported subs and $2 for ad-free streaming, the company’s Black Friday deal really comes at a much-needed time.

When Is Hulu’s Black Friday 2022 Deal:

Set a reminder, because Hulu’s Black Friday deal starts at midnight PST on Nov. 23, and it runs through Cyber Monday, Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

How To Get Hulu’s Black Friday 2022 Deal

You’ve got five-days to snag the deal on Hulu’s website, but I’d snap it up ASAP. Yeah, $1.99 per month is not as great of a deal as the 99-cent subscription offered in 2021, but you’re still saving $72 a year compared to if you paid the regular monthly price for the ad-supported subscription. And even if you were to pay the ad-supported Hulu subscription at its regular yearly price ($79.99), you’re still saving about $56 per year.

During the Black Friday 2022 deal, new and eligible returning subscribers can score Hulu’s ad-supported plan for $1.99 per month for one year. If you’re not sure about committing to the entire 12 months, you can try it out and cancel at any time since you don’t have to commit to a yearly plan.

Again, this deal only applies to Hulu with ads, which means you’ll have to sit through some undesirable breaks, but you’ll still have $72 more in your bank account. To put it in perspective, a year of the regularly priced ad-free Hulu subscription would run you $179.88, but with the $1.99 ad-supported Hulu Black Friday deal, you’ll only shell out $23.88 for the whole year. That’s a savings of $156. So, if you hate ads that much, you can go the $14.99 per month route, but if you’re looking for a deal to get more bang for your buck, the $1.99 per month Black Friday 2022 Hulu subscription with ads is your best bet.

Mark your calendar for Nov. 23, and get ready to keep up with all your favorite shows.