You Can Get Hulu For Less Than $1 Per Month For Black Friday

The 2020s have been all about streaming, from Netflix to Disney+. Several more subscription services have launched just in the past year, such as Discovery+ and CBS All Access rebrand to Paramount+. It’s reached the point where $6.99 a month is starting to add up when you start subscribing to all these different apps. But Hulu’s Black Friday 2021 deal is here to get you in on a cheaper monthly rate, offering a yearly rate of 99 cents a month for all the content it provides.

There are two kinds of streaming services at this point: those that are add-ons and those that can replace TV wholesale. In my opinion, three streamers have a body of content so extensive they fall into the latter category: Netflix, HBO Max, and Hulu. But unlike both Netflix and HBO Max, which are heavy on sticking to promoting their single-production studio backer (Netflix and WarnerMedia, respectively), Hulu is still a hub of multiple streams of content from a variety of sources.

Everyone knows about Hulu originals, like The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders In The Building, and The Great. But it also has a feed of “FX on Hulu,” which not only streams every single show that airs on FX starting the next day but has its own set of original programs, like American Horror Stories.

On top of that, Hulu is also the streaming go-to for three major broadcast networks: ABC, Fox, and NBC. So, not only does it stream shows like Dancing With The Stars, Grey’s Anatomy, and A Million Little Things starting the day after they air, but it also has Fox’s hit series 9-1-1 and NBC hits like The Voice and This Is Us. Plus, it brings in a ton of content from overseas, with its ITV deal including everything from highbrow PBS fare like Agatha Christie’s Poirot to the best reality shows out of the U.K., like the cult hit Love Island.

That makes this deal one of the best on in streaming currently going. At 99 cents for 12 months, that’s $11.88 a year for an entire streaming service that can actually do the job of replacing cable. For those looking to get in on the deal, head over to Hulu’s website. The sale begins at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 25) and runs through Cyber Monday (Nov. 29) at 11:59 p.m. ET.