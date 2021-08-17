American Horror Stories Season 2 Is Officially A Go

The American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories, takes the original series’ winning season-long anthology formula one step further, creating a show where each episode is a standalone horror story. It’s a throwback to old-school storytelling — in the early days of TV, horror series like The Twilight Zone and Alfred Hitchcock Presents were episodic anthologies. What’s old may be new again, but it’s also as popular as ever, as American Horror Stories Season 2 is already a go at FX on Hulu.

The original American Horror Story anthology, now on its 10th season, is one of FX’s most enduring shows from Ryan Murphy. Every September, a new season arrives on FX, almost like clockwork, with a giant cast of returning actors who play new roles every season. Its popularity meant that when FX was looking for a series to help anchor the new FX on Hulu streaming vertical, a spinoff was something of a no-brainer, especially when episodes tied back to the original franchise seasons.

According to FX, the premiere of American Horror Stories on streaming was the most successful launch of any FX on Hulu series so far. With that kind of success, fans knew a second season would almost certainly follow.

American Horror Stories Season 2 Renewal News

With the first season’s seven-episode run drawing to a close and the impending debut of American Horror Story Season 10, FX is doubling down on the American Story franchise. At the Television Critics Association Summer 2021 Tour, the network announced two new spinoffs of Ryan Murphy’s signature series, a new American Crime Story season, and more American Horror Stories.

Season 2 was confirmed on Aug. 13, 2021, one week ahead of the show’s first season finale.

American Horror Stories Season 2 Cast

FX did not announce any returning cast for Season 2 with the renewal announcement. But Ryan Murphy’s tendency to reuse actors from one show to another is legendary at this point. Actors from every project he’s worked on, from 2009’s Glee to 2020’s Hollywood, have found their way to the American Horror Story franchise in some form.

Though it may not feature Murphy muses Sarah Paulson or Evan Peters in Season 2, fans are sure at least some familiar names from the Murphy roster will turn up next year.

American Horror Stories Season 2 Trailer

With filming not yet underway, there’s no trailer as yet for American Horror Stories Season 2. Knowing Murphy’s mo, there will be something posted to Instagram or Twitter (or both) about 90 days before the new season arrives, so fans should keep their eyes peels once the spring of 2022 arrives.

American Horror Stories Season 2 Release Date

FX did not confirm a release date for American Horror Stories Season 2. But considering the clockwork nature of American Horror Story debuting every September, fans can probably bank on a new season arriving in the summer of 2022.