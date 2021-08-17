Glee may be the show that put Ryan Murphy on the map, but it’s the American Story franchise that kept him there. From the long-running American Horror Story to the award-winning American Crime Story, these FX series have been significant hits both in critical reviews and with viewers. With American Horror Stories a hit on the streaming vertical FX on Hulu, there are far more variations to be mined under the franchise banner, and FX is here for all of it, including two new spinoffs. These tweets about American Sports Story and American Love Story suggest that Twitter might be here for them too. Once everyone stops making jokes about them anyway.

American Horror Story and its spinoff, American Horror Stories, are both compendiums of fictional horror, diving into the horror stories of our culture and contextualizing them for modern audiences. American Crime Story, on the other hand, is different. It’s a series that is a fictionalized retelling of actual events, from the O.J. Simpson trial to Bill Clinton’s impeachment. These new spinoffs will follow in the Crime Story vein; retelling ripped from the headlines stories.

The Murphy franchise has already brought about parodies in other media. (Think of Watchmen’s show-within-a-show, American Hero Story.) So, of course, fans took one look at these two series and their titles and went to town.

American Sports Story will dive behind the headlines of the late NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez, who was arrested for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013 and convicted in 2015. He was later also charged with the double homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado but acquitted in 2017. Only days after the trial, he was found dead in his cell, which was ruled a suicide.

But of course, the real question for the Murphy show is: Who will Sarah Paulson play this time?

American Love Story dives into a story that is no less contentious, though it is not as recent. The new series will focus on the romance of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. Kennedy, who spent his entire life in the spotlight after his father’s assassination, fell in love and married fashionista Bessette in 1996, kicking off one of the tabloid’s most covered celebrity relationships of the era. For three years, the two were constantly in the public eye, scrutinized every aspect of their relationship. And then, in 1999, the two of them died in a plane crash with Kennedy at the controls, shocking the world.

American Sports Story and American Love Story do not yet have premiere dates.