Ew! Schitt's Creek Is Leaving Netflix Soon

Schitt’s Creek began in 2015 when the Rose family woke up one morning to learn they had to move, as their mansion and most of their possessions were being seized due to their business manager’s mess-up. Seven years later, fans have woken up to learn the Rose family is moving, although this time, it’s not due to anyone’s terrible business sense: Schitt’s Creek is heading for Hulu in October 2022, and will be leaving Netflix as a result.

In a press release on April 28, 2022, Hulu announced the service will become “the dedicated subscription video-on-demand destination” for all six seasons of the sleeper hit series. Schitt’s Creek was a slow burn hit that started on Canadian broadcast and then re-aired in the United States on Paramount’s Pop TV. The first four seasons were overlooked by awards voters, but by the time the sixth and last season arrived, the fandom had become so vast that it swept the 2020 Emmys comedy category for the first time in history, with seven wins.

After each season concluded its broadcast run, all episodes went directly to Netflix for first-run streaming. The move to Hulu will mark the first time the episodes will be available streaming in the United States on a platform other than Netflix.

Joe Earley, President of Hulu, seemed very pleased to be bringing the show aboard. “Based on the number of Schitt’s Creek GIFs we Slack every day, it’s no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, David, and the wonderfully unique residents of Schitt’s Creek to Hulu,” he said in the press release. “We can’t wait to share the award-winning, blisteringly-funny, yet heartwarming series and characters with our subscribers. We know they’ll fit in nicely.”

Schitt’s Creek joins a growing number of comedy titles on Hulu, including the surprise Steve Martin-Martin Short hit Only Murders in The Building and the upcoming Mel Brooks History of the World Part II.

Schitt’s Creek does not yet have an exit date from Netflix, but it’s scheduled to debut on Hulu on Oct. 3, 2022.