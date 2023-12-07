The Targaryen dynasty isn’t falling anytime soon. Even before the Game of Thrones prequel returned for Season 2, author George R.R. Martin dropped some serious intel about how long House of the Dragon would continue into the future. Here’s what he had to say about Season 3 and beyond.

Set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon shifted the focus to the era of Targaryen rule over Westeros, with the aging King Viserys having to decide who to pass the throne to upon his death. The spinoff was an immediate hit for HBO, so it was no surprise when the network picked up a second season less than a week after the very first episode dropped. And although there still hasn’t been an official announcement for Season 3, Martin gave fans some dragon-sized hope that the series will keep on thriving for at least a couple more seasons.

Although a third season may be far off, here’s all the tea that’s already been spilled on the future of House of the Dragon.

Seasons 3 & 4 Are Already Being Discussed

In a blog post on Dec. 6, Martin informed fans that he recently spent a couple days ideating for both Seasons 3 and 4 with his HotD co-creator Ryan Condal and the show’s writers.

“Spent two days locked in a room with Ryan Condal and his writing staff (Sara Hess, Ti Mikkel, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett) talking about the third and fourth seasons of House of the Dragon,” Martin wrote. “They were lively, fun discussions, and we got some good work done… though two days was not nearly enough. There is so much ground to cover that I am not sure twenty days would have been enough.”

HBO

It Will Be A Long Wait

Game of Thrones fans are used to waiting, and unsurprisingly, it’ll be a while before Season 3 of House of the Dragon flies onto HBO. Season 1 premiered in the fall of 2022, with Season 2 following a couple years later with a premiere date set for the summer of 2024. Given that schedule, it sounds likely that Season 3 may not air until 2026.