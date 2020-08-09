Here Are The 14 Hottest Sex Scenes From The Vampire Diaries

From the very first "hello brother" uttered by Damon Salvatore, viewers of the hit CW series The Vampire Diaries were hooked. Granted, Damon didn't have the most fans at the time, since he was the antagonist and liked to do things like murder Elena's brother and Stefan's best friend. But as time went on, his character evolved and so did the heat of the show. While there's plenty to love about the series — like the friendships, the folklore, and the focus on family — these sex scenes from The Vampire Diaries prove the hookups are also a big part of the show's allure.

When the show first aired in 2009, many of the pairs who ended up sharing sensual onscreen moments seemed completely impossible. Stefan and Caroline? Elena and Damon? Klaus and anyone? As the storylines twisted, however, the characters of Mystic Falls went through countless breakups and makeups that led to some of the sexiest moments in television history.

While the magical elements, clever writing, and Ian Somerhalder's smoldering gaze are reason enough to head to Netflix for a rewatch, if your desires are a little more carnal, here are some of The Vampire Diaries' steamiest scenes that will scratch your itch for paranormal sex.

01 “The Birthday” — Season 3, Episode 1 The first sex scene of this list isn’t technically a sex scene at all, but seeing a naked Damon in all his glory definitely deserves its moment. Between his confident-to-the-point-of-cocky attitude throughout the entire scene, his signature eye flash, and those abs, I would happily have this clip played on repeat at my funeral because the first time I saw it, it basically slayed me.

02 "The Turning Point" — Season 1, Episode 10 The CW For all you Stelena fans out there, Elena and Stefan's first time together was romance goals. Though they were at odds during the episode (after having the classic "I'm a vampire, you're a human, we can't be together" argument every couple goes through), Elena tells the younger Salvatore brother she loves him and the two have sex for the first (and definitely not last) time. Though they have other hot moments throughout the season, this is the one fans of the early couple adored thanks to the pure love and compassion portrayed during the deed.

03 “The Five” — Season 4, Episode 4 Another sexy-yet-not-sex scene, Elena and Damon’s chemistry was electric when they went to a college rave to feed. As they got high on blood and dirty danced to Calvin Harris’ “Feel So Close,” it was apparent not only that the two could only stay apart for so long, but also that this song would forever have a spot on my sex playlist.

04 "Bring It On" — Season 4, Episode 16 The CW What do you get when you mix a hybrid and a werewolf? The Vampire Diaries spinoff series, The Originals. During one of The Vampire Diaries' crossover episodes (which led right into the spinoff series), vampire Klaus hooks up with werewolf Hayley in a very random yet very hot plot twist. The tryst results in Hayley getting pregnant, which sets The Originals in motion and leads to many more wondrous on-screen sex scenes.

05 "Isobel" — Season 1, Episode 21 The fact Damon had a thing with Elena's mom, Isobel, (before he knew Elena existed, but still) is kinky all on its own. Then, there's the fact Isobel is pretty much the female version of Damon; she's sexy, selfish, and dark. Watching the two of them banter before almost hooking up makes Isobel's bad behavior totally worth it.

06 "The Heart Of Darkness" — Season 3, Episode 19 Granted, this is another non-sex moment, but the passion and tension felt between Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder is straight-up art. After telling Stefan she needed space and wanted to figure out her feelings for Damon, Elena's draw to the older Salvatore brother is palpable.

07 "Into the Wild" — Season 4, Episode 13 The CW Something about hate sex is just so hot. Not only do Rebekah and Damon get it on, but also, it leads to an off-camera threesome so steamy, it probably burned up the footage during filming, which is why the show didn't air it (at least, that's my theory). The lead-up to the vampire ménage à trois involving Rebekah, Damon, and Sage is another one of those "we probably wouldn't have been able to handle the sex because it would have been so steamy" kind of scenes.

08 "A Bird in a Gilded Cage" — Season 6, Episode 17 The CW There's nothing better than when a (sort-of) endgame couple finally gets together, especially when it involves two vampires who crave control and have both turned off their humanity. Stefan and Caroline are one of those couples that makes total sense in every form, and their hottest moments are definitely when they let go of their need for order and get messy.

09 “By the Light of the Moon” — Season 2, Episode 11 Fans know the-once BFF Salvatore bros’ rivalry stems from Katherine, so when Stefan got trapped in a tomb with her, tensions were high. In a moment of frustrated passion, the former lovers went at it against the wall… or at least, that’s how it seemed. Even if the clip was just a vision from Katherine, it’s hot enough to still exist in my mind rent-free.

10 "My Brother's Keeper" — Season 4, Episode 7 The CW Speaking of endgame couples, Damon and Elena finally having sex after four seasons is the definition of a slow, excruciating burn. Since Elena’s sired to Damon, there is a very submissive, Fifty Shades kinda vibe going on, which makes it feel even naughtier. While it's hot, it's not their hottest scene in the series. The fact fans waited forever for it to happen, however, is what made it so iconic.

11 "500 Years Of Solitude" — Season 5, Episode 11 The CW Yet another one of those kinda endgame couples, Caroline and Klaus's love story started with contempt (on her side, at least) but lived on in The Originals. After multiple episodes of their hot-and-cold banter, Caroline gives in to her desire and has sex with Klaus in the woods. Despite feeling guilty about it afterward — especially when Tyler finds out — it made for one of the sexiest pairings in the Vampire Diaries universe.

12 "The Birthday" — Season 3, Episode 1 The CW Prior to Klaus there was Tyler, Caroline's hunky hybrid boyfriend. Before they became official and were just in the flirting stages, they shared a kiss at Elena's birthday party after both admitting how horny being supernatural made them. What follows is one of those can't-get-your-clothes-off-fast-enough moments The CW is famous for.

13 "While You Were Sleeping" — Season 5, Episode 16 Who knew the morning after could be just as hot as the night before? After Elena and Damon agreed to break up, they instantly fell into bed together — because how could they not? In the morning, as Elena scrambles to restate the boundaries neither of them want, Damon's demeanor makes me want to push Elena out of the way and get between the sheets myself.