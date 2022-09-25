Harry's Mom Is Shutting Down Don't Worry Darling Haters On IG

Harry Styles’ mom is worrying about her darling. The months leading up to the premiere of Styles’ first big acting role in Don’t Worry Darling have been pretty rough for the pop star, as clips from the film went viral with memes making fun of his acting chops and chatter about his relationship with director Olivia Wilde put him in the center of a cyclone of rumored behind-the-scenes drama. Thankfully, Styles can always count on his mom to have his back. Ahead of the movie’s premiere on Friday, Sept. 23, Styles’ mom Anne Twist took to Instagram to react to all the Don’t Worry Darling haters she’s seen, and she didn’t mince her words.

Don’t Worry Darling has basically been the epicenter for all the pop culture drama in 2022, with a seemingly endless flow of rumors about on-set feuds, promotional disagreements, and, um, some alleged spitting? Of course, the rumor mill went into overdrive the week of the psychological thriller’s big premiere, and Anne Twist took the opportunity to tell anyone hating on her son to kindly log off.

“I’m astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest,” Twist wrote in a Sept. 22 Instagram Story. “I enjoyed the film. If it’s not your cup of tea don’t go ... If you don’t like me .. please don’t follow me. Simple.”

The message came shortly after Twist shared her rave review of Don’t Worry Darling on her IG grid, praising her son’s performance as the hard-working husband Jack and Wilde’s direction.

“Don’t Worry Darling you were excellent! Really enjoyed from start to finish,” Twist wrote. “Well done @oliviawilde and team for drawing us in, well done baby @harrystyles for being a fabulous Jack. Very proud as usual.”

Unfortunately, Twist may not find a lot of company with critics in her glowing review. Despite producing months of rumored drama that nobody could look away from, Don’t Worry Darling itself underwhelmed critics, earning mainly middling to negative reviews prior to release. But now that it’s out, the movie may still charm wider audiences — Kim Kardashian is already a fan.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

See for yourself what all the hubbub is about by checking out Don’t Worry Darling in theaters now.