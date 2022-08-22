OMG, Harry Is Already Working On A New Album

Harry Styles’s third studio album, Harry’s House, was an instant success. The record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 following its release on May 20 and its lead single, “As It Was,” soon after topped the Hot 100 chart. Though he has much to celebrate, Styles recently made it clear he’s not taking too much time to rest because he’s already got new music on his mind. Yep, you read that correctly.

Despite releasing Harry’s House just a few months ago, Styles told Rolling Stone in an Aug. 22 interview that he and his team have already began thinking about his next album. “I’m always writing,” he said. “I think all of us are so excited to get back to it, which feels insane because we’ve just put an album out.”

The singer said he partially scheduled his ongoing Love On Tour concert series with a new album in mind. For the next couple of months, Styles is hosting extended residencies in cities like New York, Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles, in part, because doing so would allow him time to work on other projects, including new music. Rolling Stone noted Styles planned to rent out studios to write and record his fourth album while also attending film festivals for his upcoming movies Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman. Both films will premiere in theaters this fall.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Styles is currently in New York for his first leg of residency performances. His final performance at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan is on Wednesday, Sept. 21. He’ll then fly to Austin, Texas, to perform at the Moody Center from Sept. 25 through Oct. 2 before heading to Chicago to kick off shows at United Center from Oct. 6 through Oct. 14.

Finally, Styles will officially close out the North American leg with a series of performances at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, from Oct. 23 to Nov. 15. This will be followed by shows in Central and South America, as well as Oceania.

The singer didn’t give any indication of when a fourth album would arrive. While it may be a long wait until new music is released, the premieres of Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman will surely keep fans happy until then.