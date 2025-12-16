It looks like there’s a new lady in Glen Powell’s life — and she has some surprising connections to the Bachelor franchise. Powell has given his metaphorical rose to Michelle Randolph, as the actors have been spotted getting cozy with one another one a few occasions recently.

Powell and Randolph recently made their Getty Images debut by posing together for a photo at an event celebrating the movie F1 on Dec. 13. The smiley outing comes a few weeks after the two were caught looking loved-up while line-dancing in Powell’s hometown of Austin, Texas. A TikTok clip of their romantic dance went viral after it was posted at the end of November.

At the time, a source told People that Powell’s mom Cyndy was also present at the dance hall, seeming to give her blessing to the budding romance. "He danced with both his mom and Michelle, and the two already seem to be two-stepping experts!" the source said.

Neither Powell nor Randolph has publicly addressed their relationship, but now that it seems they’re comfortable taking photos together at events, a hard-launch may be just around the corner.

Randolph is best known for starring in the Taylor Sheridan dramas 1923 and Landman, and she’s part of the main cast for the upcoming Scream 7. However, she’s also a figure in the realm of reality TV. Her older sister is Cassie Randolph, who won Season 23 of The Bachelor back in 2019. Cassie had an infamously bad breakup with Colton Underwood shortly afterwards, filing a restraining order against her ex for alleged stalking. Underwood has since come out as gay.

Michelle Randolph’s own relationships have seemingly been less messy. She’s only publicly dated actor Gregg Sulkin. They were together from 2017 to 2023.

Powell, on the other hand, did experience a bit of drama at the end of his last relationship. His ex-girlfriend, Gigi Paris, claimed that Powell’s efforts to stoke fake dating rumors with his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney is what ultimately led to their breakup. Well, at least it sure doesn’t look like Powell and Randolph are promoting any projects, so this might be the real deal.