Anyone else still reeling from the Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood saga? Personally, I haven’t recovered, but it sounds like Randolph might be getting there. Almost a year and a half after The Bachelor couple’s split (and 13 months since she filed a restraining order against him), Randolph addressed Underwood coming out as gay, which happened back in April 2021, BTW. During an Oct. 17 episode of the Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, the former Bachelor star shared that despite her complicated relationship with Underwood, she’s “happy” for him these days.

“I feel like this is a very loaded question,” Randolph said when asked about her reaction to her ex’s coming out. “I’m very happy that he is, you know, at peace with himself and not carrying that burden anymore, of course.” But her feelings toward the matter are complicated. “It was a very just overall hard time for me, so I feel like there was just one thing after another and I was just extremely overwhelmed with everything going on,” Randolph added.

It totally makes sense that she was overwhelmed if you know the background here. ICYMI, Randolph and Underwood met on Season 23 of The Bachelor in 2018, and though they didn’t get engaged, they dated for 18 months post-filming. After their May 2020 split, things got pretty scary. Per Page Six, Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood the following September, claiming he was “stalking her, attaching a tracking device to her vehicle, and sending her disturbing text messages.”

Almost a year later, in April 2021, the former Bachelor publicly apologized to Randolph when he came out on Good Morning America. Underwood admitted that he “messed up” and “made a lot of bad choices.” The Coming Out Colton star added that he wished he’d been “courageous enough to fix [him]self before breaking anyone else.”

At least now it seems like Randolph is happily in love with musician Brighton Reinhardt, and according to her, he helped support her after everything. “Me and Brighton had been friends for seven years,” she told the Almost Famous hosts. “That last summer, he was very very supportive just through everything. He’s never been weird. If anything he’s just very defensive or protective and makes me talk [about it] with him more than I would like to. Not in a bad way, in a good way.” Aww.

Soo... is Reinhardt ~the one~? “I feel like that’s a big question to ask, but I hope so. I think so,” Randolph answered. Wishing Randolph and Reinhardt all the best.